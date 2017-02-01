Committee’s research supports having two Oxford Cup winners

Oxford High School’s Oxford Cup Committee gave a presentation to the board of education at a recent meeting, revealing that a 2012 change in the selection process may have been for the better.

Since 1930, the coveted award had been presented at commencement to the one graduating Oxford High senior who showed the best all-around development. However, in 2012, the honor became shared by one male and one female student.

The committee, consisting of 11 OHS staff members and previous recipients of the award, was organized last fall after a former teacher expressed opposition to that change.

“The Oxford Cup is a long-standing tradition. But like all things, we should review it after some time,” said OHS Principal Todd Dunckley. “Our staff always loves to have an opportunity (to give) input . . . We knew (the) gender (of recipients) would be the number one topic we wanted to discuss. Things have changed over the years. The first award was given in 1930 and things have evolved since then.”

Dunckley noted the addition of the Oxford Virtual Academy and Oxford Schools Early College (OSEC) programs also prompted the review.

Some of the items discussed by the committee were whether gender should be a factor considered for winners, factors for eligibility and overall voting criteria.

The committee received 74 responses to the survey from staff, former award winners and community members.

The majority of respondents (56.8 percent) believe the Oxford Cup should be awarded to one male and one female annually, while just 43.2 percent believe the award should be given to a single student.

Based on responses, the majority of respondents (55.4 percent) believe OHS students should be enrolled at OHS for a minimum of three years to be listed on the ballot for the Oxford Cup.

Twenty-three percent believe students should attend OHS for four years, while 21.6 percent thought students should attend the school for a minimum of two years to qualify.

During its presentation, the committee recommended the following eligibility criteria to the school board.

• All OHS students who have been enrolled for three years should be eligible.

• OSEC students who are in their 4th year and attended OHS for a minimum of three years should be eligible.

• Students must not have been subject to significant discipline, including suspension.

• One male and one female winner will be awarded each year.

According to Superintendent Tim Throne, the committee researched the topic to gain insight on community opinions regarding the award selection process and its recent changes.