Cops: Driver hit patrol car, then gravel hauler





Police say a 60-year-old Brandon Township man driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado pickup truck crashed into an Oakland County Sheriff’s patrol car, a gravel hauler and several trees on the Oxford/Brandon border Oct. 9.

Narcotics use by the driver is believed to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Blood was drawn pursuant to a search warrant and toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

A sheriff’s deputy, who’s 46 years old and assigned to the Brandon substation, was in the southbound lane of Baldwin Rd., just south of Oakwood Rd., making a left-turn into a driveway when the rear of his patrol car, a Chevy Impala, was struck by the Silverado, according to the sheriff’s office. The Silverado was allegedly passing traffic from behind the patrol car.

The sheriff’s office reported the Brandon driver continued south on Baldwin Rd., in an apparent attempt to flee the scene, when he struck the rear of a 1999 Freightliner gravel hauler near the intersection of Baldwin Rd. and Bliss Drive. The gravel hauler was driven by a 42-year-old Flint resident.

After hitting the gravel hauler, the Silverado left the roadway on the east side of Baldwin Rd. and collided with several trees, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandon firefighters transported the deputy to McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac. He was listed in stable condition with multiple broken bones and other injuries.

The Brandon driver was transported to Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc Township where he was listed in stable condition. The gravel hauler driver was not injured.