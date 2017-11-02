Cops: Resisting arrest leads to tasering of B&E suspect

An Oxford Township man got the shock of his life, courtesy of an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy’s taser, after he allegedly broke into a neighboring home, then repeatedly resisted arrest.





Patrick Freeman Haynes, 38, was arraigned Oct. 30 via video in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court on the charges of breaking and entering without permission (a misdemeanor) and resisting or obstructing a police officer in the discharge of his or her duty (a two-year felony).

Bond was set at $20,000.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, Haynes let himself into the locked home of his neighbors, a 40-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife, using his state identification card around 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The male resident allegedly found Haynes standing in the front room of the home and asked him what he was doing. Haynes responded that he “wanted to make things right,” the report stated

Haynes reportedly left the home after the male resident, who was unsure of what Haynes was referring to, told him to “get out.”

In an interview with deputies, the report indicated Haynes said the male homeowner had “accused him of sleeping with his wife” and that he did not do it, but he had “fantasized about it.”

The homeowners told deputies that Haynes is “a little weird” and “something is wrong” with him. “They are both afraid of him and what he might do,” the report stated.

According to the report, Haynes admitted to deputies that he used his ID card to open his neighbors’ door and enter the home.

Haynes was placed under arrest by deputies. He allegedly resisted first, by fighting with deputies, then by laying on the ground, going limp and refusing to stand. Deputies used a taser on him multiple times in order to subdue Haynes and place him inside the patrol car, the report stated.