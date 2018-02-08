Cops suspect alcohol use in four-vehicle crash on M-24

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a four-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Friday on M-24, just south of Drahner Rd., in Oxford Township.

A 47-year-old Lake Orion man, driving a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck, was headed south on M-24 when he crossed the center lane and sideswiped a 2016 Chevrolet Trax, driven by a 75-year-old Oxford woman, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report.

The Lake Orion driver continued southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2001 Ford F-150, driven by a 53-year-old Oxford man, causing it to spin around and collide with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 50-year-old Oxford woman, the report stated.

Following the head-on collision, the Lake Orion man’s truck overturned and came to rest on the driver side door.

Both the Lake Orion man and the 53-year-old Oxford driver were transported to the McLaren Regional Medical Center by the Oxford Fire Department.

At the hospital, a sample of the Lake Orion driver’s blood was obtained for testing. Sheriff’s investigators are awaiting the results to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.