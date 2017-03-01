Cops suspect death was heroin OD

Heroin overdose is the suspected cause of a 27-year-old man’s death Tuesday in the unincorporated community of Thomas, located in northern Oxford Township.

“It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but I’m sure it will be once they test (the substance found at the scene),” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Det. Shane Freiberg. “There was still some left on the (kitchen) counter.”

According to Freiberg, the young man’s body was found on the kitchen floor of his home in the 500 block of Second St. at about 8:15 a.m. Feb. 28.

The young man’s employer came to pick him up for work, discovered the door was unlocked, went inside and found the body,

In addition to the suspected heroin, a needle was found at the scene, according to Freiberg.

“He’s got a history of drug use,” the detective said. “He got out of prison in January.”

“It’s pretty much a two-piece puzzle,” he added.

It appears the young man died sometime between last night and this morning.

“His brother stated that he was texting him like at 11:15 last night,” Freiberg said.