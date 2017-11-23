Council amends PUD to allow 3rd story for Weckle’s bldg.

After obtaining approvals from the Oxford Village Planning Commission and the Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA), developer Dave Weckle received the final green light needed to construct a third story on one of the buildings in his proposed mixed-use development.

Last week, the village council voted unanimously to amend the original Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement, allowing for the addition of a third story on the building he’s planning to construct on an empty lot located at 32 E. Burdick St. in downtown Oxford. The third story will contain a single residential condominium.

Under the original PUD agreement approved by the village council in September 2016 and DDA board in November 2015, if the building contained office space, it was restricted to two stories due to parking requirements.

However, if the building housed “only retail and residential” uses, it would be permitted to have a third story.

Originally, Weckle wasn’t planning to have any residential space as part of 32 E. Burdick St. when the design was first approved as a two-story building back in May.

He later changed his mind, which required further approvals before the project could be constructed.

The amendment made by the village council to the PUD agreement will allow for retail and/or office use on the building’s first floor, an office space on the second floor, and single residential use of the third floor.

Weckle’s development will contain a mix of retail, office and residential uses, plus a 55-space public parking lot that he has agreed to construct at his expense, then transfer ownership to the DDA.

The 60-foot-by-60-foot building to be constructed at 32 E. Burdick St. is part of a three-building, mixed-use development encompassing E. Burdick, Mill and Stanton streets.

The other two buildings will be located at 36 E. Burdick St. (a three-story structure) and 19 Stanton St.

Following the vote at council’s Nov. 14 meeting, Councilman Joe Frost thanked Weckle for his dedication to the project throughout the approval process.

“Kudos for continuing on this road . . . I know it’s been some time, but thank you for reinvesting in your community,” Frost said.

Weckle recently demolished a single-family home located at 42 E. Burdick St., situated on a lot he owns, in preparation for the project.

He hopes to begin construction by December.

“It’s been a (long) road,” Weckle said. “I’m very confident that Oxford is on the rebound . . . and I’m hoping to provide some good product in the field for new citizens.”