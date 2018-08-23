Council awards eng. contract for W. Burdick St. resurfacing

Oxford Village got one step closer last week to resurfacing one of its main roads next year.

Council voted 3-0 to award the Lapeer-based ROWE Professional Services Company the engineering services contract for the repaving of W. Burdick St. between M-24 and Ashley Way.

ROWE’s bid for the project was $4,900.

The only other bid was from the Pontiac-based Nowak & Fraus Engineers and it was $7,890.

Earlier this year, council budgeted $8,000 for the engineering work.

The construction will consist of removing 2 inches of existing surface, replacing it with 2 inches of new asphalt and restriping the road.

“The intent (of) this project is to get the engineering done this fall and (put) the project out to bid by late fall or early winter for a proposed construction time frame of July-September 2019,” wrote village Manager Joseph Madore in a July 30 memo to council.

“Once we have the bids, we will be able to accurately budget (for) the work in the 2019/2020 budget.”