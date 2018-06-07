Council candidates wanted

A majority of the Oxford Village Council’s five seats will be up for grabs in the Nov. 6 general election and all folks have to do in order to appear on the ballot is collect a few signatures and file some paperwork.

Affidavits of identity and nominating petitions must be filed at the township office (300 Dunlap Rd.) by 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. If filing at the village office (22 W. Burdick St.), the paperwork must be in by 3 p.m. that day, so as to allow time to get it to the township.

Three council seats, each with a four-year term, will be on the ballot. All positions are non-partisan.

Candidate information packets containing all of the necessary paperwork and pertinent information can be obtained from either the village office or the township office.

To be eligible for council, candidates must be at least 21 years old, a resident of the village for at least six months immediately prior to the date of election and a registered voter.

Potential candidates must collect a minimum of 25, but no more than 50 signatures, for their petitions, according to the village charter. Any qualified and registered voter living in the village is eligible to sign nominating petitions.

When completed, the affidavit and petitions can be filed at either the village or township office.

Candidates are encouraged to file early because if the approved number of signatures falls below the minimum, they will be contacted and advised of the shortfall, so they can gather the necessary number prior to the deadline.

No extensions will be granted if a shortfall in the number of required signatures is discovered after the filing deadline has passed. Those lacking the minimum number of signatures will not appear on the ballot.

The village office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Fridays. The township office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please call the village office at (248) 628-2543.