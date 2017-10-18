Council changes makeup of mgr. search committee

It’s no secret the search for a new Oxford Village manager has been neither quick nor fruitful. But officials are hoping to change that.

Last week, council voted 4-0 to “reconstitute” the manager search committee.

It now consists of village attorney Bob Davis, Interim Manager Evan Teich and consultant Jaymes Vettraino, who served as interim manager from May through July.

Village President Sue Bossardet and Councilwoman Maureen Helmuth were removed from the committee.

Also as part of the motion, the committee was directed to bring forth candidates for council to interview on or before the village’s Tuesday, Nov. 14 meeting.

Councilman Erik Dolan made the motion because he didn’t think it prudent or productive to have any council members on the committee.

He believes “the current system that we have” is flawed “in that there are preliminary interviews being done by council members and then, when the formal interview takes place” before the entire council, the search committee members don’t feel the need to ask any questions because they have already done so.

“I feel that there are varying degrees of knowledge about (the) candidates and frankly, that is a little unhealthy to the process in general, I think,” Dolan said. “I think council members probably should refrain from any communication with the candidates until the first interview.”

Dolan believes Davis, Teich and Vettraino have enough experience between them to conduct a thorough and competent search.

“I personally trust their judgment in sorting out and bringing candidates to council for a formal, final interview,” he said.

The village is currently on its second interim manager since council voted 3-2 in February to terminate longtime manager Joe Young. He worked his last day March 31.

Council has interviewed two candidates for the manager position but both withdrew their names from consideration. They interviewed Wayland City Manager Tim McLean in June and Jaynmarie Hubanks on Oct. 4. She served as Ferndale’s finance director, assistant city manager and treasurer for nearly 25 years.

Dolan noted he doesn’t want this change to be viewed as a criticism of Bossardet and Helmuth’s performance. “I don’t want that motion to be construed as a lack of confidence in either of the two individuals that are on the committee,” he said. “I have the utmost confidence in both of them on the search committee.”

Helmuth asked Davis how he felt about the restructuring.

The attorney replied he’s “comfortable” with it because he believes Teich and Vettraino have “a very keen understanding of not only the personality that this village needs, but the qualifications.”

“I’m okay with that,” he said.

Councilman Dave Bailey indicated he was “slightly uncomfortable” with the change because none of the committee members are village residents and only one of them lives in Oakland County.

It was pointed out to Bailey that the committee is charged with simply bringing candidates to council for interviews and consideration. It would still be up to the elected council, not the committee, to actually vote to hire a manager.

Dolan noted the committee is basically conducting a “talent search” for the village, a practice “which is employed by every professional organization in the United States.”