Council tells Joe to go





Another longtime Oxford Village official will soon be exiting the local government scene, but not by choice.

At a special Feb. 23 meeting that lasted approximately six minutes, council voted 3-2 to terminate village Manager Joe Young’s employment agreement effective Friday, March 31.

Per the agreement, village attorney Bob Davis was directed to draft and submit the required notice of termination, which must be given at least 30 days in advance.

Voting to fire Young, who’s served as manager since June 2004, were village President Sue Bossardet and councilmen Erik Dolan and Tom Kennis.

Voting against the motion were council members Maureen Helmuth and Dave Bailey.

After the motion was made, there was no discussion among the council members prior to voting.

Other than saying, “I have nothing,” for the standard agenda item labeled manager’s report, Young did not speak during the meeting. When approached by this reporter afterward in the hallway, he declined to comment.

Following approval of the motion, during the council comments portion of the meeting, Helmuth said, “It appears to me that this council is not sharing information with all members of the council and that it’s extremely possible the Open Meetings Act was violated – although I’m not certain. I’d have to look into it.

“And I think we all need to remember that there are five of us who are running this village, not one, two or even three. It’s a group effort. To not inform all of council of all the information and just handpick the selected few is a violation of the public.”

Bailey’s only comment was, “I have no comments to make at this time because I believe in thinking before I take a position on something as significant as this.”

Following the meeting, Bossardet had no comment.

When asked why there was no discussion during the meeting as to why Young was fired, Davis replied, “The contract is at-will. There shouldn’t be a discussion (of) a reason. You can’t have discussions about cause and still maintain an at-will agreement.”

In Young’s employment agreement, it’s stated, he “shall serve as the village manager at the sole pleasure of the majority of the full village council and only said majority of the full village council body may terminate the employment at any time,” provided he’s given notice, in writing, at least 30 days prior to the effective date of termination.

When asked to elaborate on her remarks during the meeting, Helmuth replied, “I absolutely do not want to elaborate – today. I will elaborate at some point. Possibly tomorrow, not today.”

Per his employment agreement, Young will receive “a one-time severance payment of $20,000.”

He’s also entitled to severance benefits for 90 days including health insurance, dental and optical coverage, unused vacation days, life insurance and disability coverage, both short-term and long-term.

This is far less than Young would have received had he been fired prior to last August when council approved his current contract.

Under the previous employment agreement, Young had been earning three days of severance pay, including benefits, for every month he had been employed with the village since July 1, 2004.

To put that in actual dollars, had Young been fired prior to the current contract, he would have been entitled to a payout of $115,464 in salary, plus a year-and-a-half worth of benefits, making for a total package of approximately $150,000.

The manager voluntarily agreed to this huge severance reduction. At the time, he said, “The village has been very good to me” and he wanted his contract to be “equitable for both parties.”

“It was the right thing to do,” said Young last August. “I’ve been blessed to be here. I’m thankful and appreciate what they’ve done for me and look forward to continuing on to see if we can get more good things accomplished.”

Young’s termination comes on the heels of Mike Neymanowski’s exit as village police chief after 17 years on the job. Unlike Young, Neymanowski submitted a letter of resignation on Feb. 1 and worked his last day Feb. 14, topping off a 49-year career in law enforcement.

Young’s career in local government stretches back to 1969.

Prior to Oxford, he served in various municipal roles for Pontiac, Kalamazoo, Southfield, Hazel Park, Hamtramck and Hastings.

Council was expected to discuss the search process for a new manager at a special meeting scheduled for Feb. 28.