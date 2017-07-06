Council wants more candidates as mgr. search continues

It appears the search for a new Oxford Village manager is going to continue, while the interim manager stays on a while longer.

At council’s June 27 workshop meeting, village President Sue Bossardet reported the search committee recommended that interim Manager Jaymes Vettraino bring forth additional candidates for consideration.

So far, council has only interviewed one candidate for the manager position and that was Wayland City Manager Timothy McLean. He was interviewed during a special meeting held June 15.

Councilman Dave Bailey did not attend that meeting, but he did watch a video of McLean’s interview, which was taped by Oxford Community Television.

“I was very pleased with what I saw,” he said.

However, Bailey indicated he would like to have a “choice” when it comes to this decision, which to him, means having “at least” two candidates “to compare.”

Councilman Tom Kennis suggested McLean be contacted and told that “we think very highly of him” and he’s “still in the running” for the job.

In the meantime, Vettraino, owner of the Rochester-based Vettraino Consulting, will continue his role as interim manager on a week-to-week basis. The initial term of his contract concluded on June 23, however, there is a section that authorizes the village president to agree to an extension.

“President Bossardet has confirmed the services of Vettraino Consulting to continue on a week-to-week basis,” Vettraino wrote in a June 22 memo to council.

In the memo, it was noted that Vettraino will “not be available for office hours” from July 3-14, but he “will continue to provide services to the village” during that time and the compensation will be $400 for that two weeks.

Other than this, Vettraino will continue to be paid his weekly fee of $2,000 to work an estimated 20 hours per week for the village. The contract requires him to spend a minimum of 16 hours at the village office each week.