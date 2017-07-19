Council wants to drop the ‘acting’

It appears Acting Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold will soon be able to drop the ‘acting’ part from his title.

Last week, the village council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution to “implement a contract process to employ” him as chief.

Village attorney Bob Davis was directed to present, at the Tuesday, July 25 meeting, a contract that’s acceptable to both Solwold and the village manager for council’s review and potential approval.

Solwold, a 1989 Waterford Mott High School graduate, has been serving as acting chief since Feb. 14 when he was immediately sworn-in following the retirement of former Chief Mike Neymanowski, who spent 17 years on the job.

Solwold has served Oxford as a police officer since the 1990s. He started out as a reserve officer for the joint township-village police agency in 1993. He did this while working as a youth counselor at Crossroads for Youth (formerly Camp Oakland) in Oxford.

He graduated from the Macomb Police Academy in May 1996 and became a full-time officer for Oxford later that year.

Solwold stayed on when the joint police department closed in 2000 and the village agency took its place. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2002 and served as the village department’s second-in-command until Neymanowski’s departure.