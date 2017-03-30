Couple seeks to adopt baby girl to ‘complete’ family





There’s a happy little family in Metamora Township living a wonderful life filled with outdoor adventures, farm fun and plenty of quality time with loved ones.

But there’s one thing missing from the equation – a baby girl.

Jason and Brooke Hickmott are hoping to adopt a daughter for themselves and a kid sister for their 5½-year old son, Carter, a student at Daniel Axford Elementary.

“She would be loved unconditionally and wholeheartedly,” Brooke said.

“We can provide a good, solid life,” said Jason, a 1996 Oxford High School graduate. “We’ve got a stable family and we always have a lot of fun.”

The Hickmotts recently put the word out via social media – and now, the local media – in the hopes that someone can help make their dream come true.

“I was actually quite overwhelmed by the amount of support, kind words and the number of people who shared it,” Brooke said. “In a day, we had almost 90 likes.”

The Hickmotts have been attempting to add a girl to their little platoon since November 2012.

They tried the old-fashioned way for a year, but nothing happened, so they sought the assistance of a fertility specialist.

After four rounds of fertility treatments, two of which resulted in miscarriages, they decided to stop trying to get pregnant.

“I just couldn’t mentally or physically take it any more,” Brooke said.

They chose to pursue the adoption option.

Both have cousins who were adopted.

“It’s not like it’s new to the family,” Brooke said. “My aunt took in kids who were not expected to live, she nursed them back to health and she adopted them.”

Her aunt adopted a total of four kids.

They’ve been waiting two years for some expectant mother to pick them, but so far, they’ve had no luck.

“We haven’t received any calls from the (adoption) agency,” Brooke said.

“It’s been stressful for all these years, wanting it, getting older. The clock is ticking,” Jason said.

Now, instead of continuing to wait by the phone, they’ve taken matters into their own hands. They’re promoting themselves on a Facebook page entitled “Jason and Brooke Hope to Adopt.” They’re actively seeking a mother-to-be who’s unable to raise a baby girl for whatever reason and wants to ensure she has a good life.

“I feel like we have a lot to offer,” Brooke said.

The Hickmotts have been together for 14 years and married for seven-and-a-half of those. Jason owns and operates a private estate management company, while Brooke works at Flagstar Bank headquarters in Troy.

They live on a 5-acre parcel at the end of a cul-de-sac named Amy Lynn Drive. About 20 children live on the street and there are always activities such as block parties, Easter Egg hunts and trick-or-treating.

“We live in a great neighborhood,” Jason said.

As for their property, the Hickmotts have a swing set, swimming pool and a barn.

“Every summer we plant a garden and (we) have chickens we collect eggs from daily,” Brooke wrote on their Facebook page. “Every fall, we grow pumpkins and pick up the neighborhood kids on a hay wagon and let them pick one out.”

Brooke noted theirs isn’t the type of family that just sits in front of the television. They love to ride bikes, drive four-wheelers, attend local fairs and in the winter, ride snowmobiles and go sledding.

At Christmas time, the Hickmotts’ house, located just north of W. Davison Lake Rd. and just west of Metamora Rd., becomes an area attraction as he decorates his property with approximately 85,000 lights that put on a dazzling show set to music. He started with 12,000 lights in 2010 and it just grew from there.

“We’re getting close to being maxed out,” Jason said.

Any little girl adopted by the Hickmotts would become part of quite a large clan.

Together, Jason and Brooke have five siblings along with 10 nieces and nephews. Brooke’s family alone has more than 10 aunts and uncles, 28 cousins, plus another 21 second cousins on her mother’s side.

“I come from a fairly large family, too – not as large as hers, but there’s quite a few of us around,” Jason noted.

The Hickmotts are very open to making whatever arrangements the birth mother wants or is comfortable with regarding her role in the child’s future.

If the birth mother wants no information about or contact with the child, they’re fine with that and will respect her wishes.

However, if she would like to receive regular updates about the child or even “meet up once or twice a year,” they’re okay with that as well.

“Whatever the birth mom would prefer,” Brooke said. “Some birth moms have a great relationship and get invited to holidays and birthday parties.”

The Hickmotts are hopeful their social media efforts and this article will help bring a little girl into their lives.

“Our family would be complete,” Brooke said.

To learn more about the Hickmotts, visit facebook.com/Jason-and-Brooke-Hope-to-Adopt-1713838425610799/.

To reach the Hickmotts, please call (248) 496-1973 or send an email to jasonbrookeandcarter@gmail.com.

They can also be reached via the Dearborn-based Keane Center for Adoption at (313) 277-4664.