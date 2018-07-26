Crash at The Country Coney

An accident involving four vehicles – two in motion and two parked – occurred last week at The Country Coney restaurant on M-24, just south of Drahner Rd., in Oxford Twp.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, the accident was caused by a 64-year-old Oxford man driving a 2006 Buick Rainier. He was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Rainier pulled out of The Country Coney parking lot onto M-24 where he was struck by a southbound 1999 Pontiac Firebird driven by a 17-year-old Oxford man, the report stated.

The impact caused the Rainier to ricochet back into The Country Coney parking lot where it crashed into the rear of a parked 2006 Pontiac Montana. The force pushed the Montana forward into another parked vehicle, a 2006 Chevy.