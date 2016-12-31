Crash sends four to hospital; alcohol use believed to be factor

OXFORD TWP. – Authorities believe alcohol use may have played a role in a serious two-vehicle crash that sent four people – two adults and two children – to the hospital Dec. 31.

The crash occurred on M-24, near Oakwood Rd., at 12:17 a.m.

According to an information sheet released by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 28-year-old Sandusky, Michigan woman, was headed south in the northbound lanes of M-24 when it hit a 2003 Dodge Durango.

The Durango was driven by a 19-year-old Oxford Township woman.

“Alcohol use by the driver of the Chevrolet is believed to be a factor in this crash,” the information sheet stated. “A search warrant for blood was obtained and results are pending.”

Following the impact, the Durango flipped onto its side and caught fire, however, two citizens were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Oxford driver was transported to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer, then later airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where she was listed in critical condition.

The Sandusky driver was also taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak and was listed in serious condition.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Two young children, ages 5 and 7, were passengers in the Impala at the time of the crash. The driver is their mother.

Both kids were riding in the backseat in booster seats, according to the sheriff’s office. The 7-year-old boy was listed in critical condition at Royal Oak Beaumont, while the 5-year-old girl was listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.