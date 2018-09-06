Crossroads principal delivers positive report

Since opening in 2000, Oxford Crossroads Day School has worked with at-risk youth in the hopes of helping them carve a bright future for themselves.

At the Oxford Board of Education’s Aug. 28 meeting, Crossroads Prinicpal Guy Cococcetta was noticeably light on his feet, giving Board President Thomas Donnelly a high-five as he walked by to approach the board for a progress report.

Crossroads, part of Oxford Community Schools, teaches youth who may have gotten into trouble in the past and works with them on traditional school subjects as well as vocational skills. The 8,000-square-foot facility is partnered with Crossroads For Youth, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth.

Since he presented to the board in June, Cococcetta did not give a formal presentation, but wanted to update the board on his high hopes for the coming school year.

“We had a great start to the year,” he said. “This is the first I have started the school year without having to hire new teachers. We’ve had a lot of turnover out there (in the past). I truly believe I have a team in place that will stay with me for years to come.”

Because of the student population he and his staff work with, Cococcetta is happy to have more teachers and staff staying longer, noting that he wants to provide consistency to his students and give them educators they can count on for the long haul.

Furthermore, Cococcetta is happy with the security updates to the building made in preparation for this school year, which includes buzzer system for the front door, new locks and new cameras. Students may also be subject to search before entering the school, but that is not an everyday occurrence.

“There’s never been a concern (for me) from a student perspective,” Cococcetta said. “We have a lot of traffic in regard to (Department of Human Health Resources) workers, probation officers and people coming to see students at the building. I am encouraged by that, but I also want to make sure it’s safe.”

Despite these improvements, Cococcetta was most excited to tell the board he expects to have three graduating students in January.

“We’ve got three kids in my boot camp who are potential graduates at the end of the semester,” he said. “They are well on track. We’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll be having a celebration in January for three graduates of Oxford Schools.”