Dance with me!

Downtown Oxford’s popular summer concert series returned to Centennial Park last week. The concerts will continue every Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m., through Aug. 23. Get there at 6 p.m. to check out local talent during the open mic time. Waterford resident Sullivan Broecker (pictured above), 8, was one happy guy when he got to dance with lead singer Bernadette Kathryn during last week’s concert. For more photos from the event, pick up a copy of this week’s Leader for $1. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.