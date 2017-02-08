Davis wins honors from CMU, too

In addition to his state award, Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Director Ron Davis was also honored last week by his alma mater, Central Michigan University.

He received the 2016-17 Distinguished Alumnus Award from the university’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Leisure Services Administration.

“In the history of our program, we have had well over 5,000 graduates (since 1948). So, to be selected (for) one of our Distinguished Alum Awards really requires (a recipient) to have significant stature,” explained Robert Frost, chairman of the department. “It’s our elite group.”

Frost said Davis has been “a conspicuous leader in our industry” in that, over the years, he’s served as president of the Michigan Recreation and Park Association, chaired multiple boards and facilitated opportunities for students in the parks and recreation field.

Davis has also provided internships for CMU students, facilitated scholarships, served as a class speaker and provided resources for faculty, according to Frost

“He contributes back to the program consistently,” the chairman said.

Davis is a 1991 CMU graduate.

“I would not say Ron was the most distinguished academic performer, but his passion was evident early on,” Frost said.

“You couldn’t be connected to our program and not know Ron. He just has that kind of effect (on people) and personality,” he noted. “We’re very proud of him.”