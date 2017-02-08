Davis wins state rec. award





Ron Davis isn’t just the director of the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department, he’s now its award-winning director.

Last week, Davis was presented with the Grand Award from the Michigan Recreation and Park Association (mParks) during the organization’s annual conference and trade show in Grand Rapids.

“He’s an inspirational leader,” said mParks Executive Director Ann Conklin. “His passion is contagious.”

“I was blown away. I couldn’t believe that I was recognized,” Davis said. “I was a wreck. I lost it. Just so much emotion.”

“The Grand Award we give to an individual or organization that contributes to the betterment of our profession and our association, and has provided exemplary leadership and dedication,” Conklin explained.

Davis was honored for the endowment fund he helped set up with his siblings, Ray, Jr. and Rhonda, in memory of their late parents Raymond, Sr., who passed away in 2007, and Katherine, who died in 2015.

Since its inception, Conklin said the endowment has raised more than $65,000 for the mParks Foundation to help provide disabled individuals with better access to recreational facilities and activities.

For example, in 2012, endowment money was used to purchase a mobile, universally-accessible hunting/nature viewing stand that allows disabled individuals to comfortably and securely enjoy the great outdoors from a metal cabin perched 21 feet in the air. It’s the perfect place from which to shoot game, snap wildlife photos or just enjoy the view.

The fund is also used, according to Conklin, to support “the future of the profession” by assisting students interested in the recreation field.

“(Davis has) really been a champion of both of those (causes),” she said.

Although Davis was certainly honored to receive this prestigious state award, he was quick to point out he doesn’t do his job for the “recognition.”

“You do it because of the passion,” he said.

It was his passion for athletics, outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, and working with kids that ultimately led him to build a career in community recreation.

He called it his “best decision ever.”

Davis has served as Oxford’s parks and rec. director since September 1995. His department is responsible for maintaining four township parks, totalling more than 500 acres, and overseeing a multitude of recreation programs, activities and community events.

To Davis, the most rewarding part of his job has been the constant stream of community support. “I mean that genuinely,” he said.

Other municipalities struggle when it comes to funding and staffing for parks and recreation, but not Oxford.

Just last November, voters approved a 10-year, $2 million bond proposal to fund much-needed repairs and improvements in all four township parks.

“We’ve been fortunate that our department has a community that’s so supportive and puts an emphasis on recreation, whether it’s leisure, passive or active,” Davis said. “Oxford’s been very supportive and continues to be supportive.”

Davis is also grateful to the department’s staff and the elected parks and recreation commission for all the hard work, vision and commitment they contribute on a daily basis. He said he couldn’t do what he does without them.

Davis believes having a strong and active parks and recreation department is a necessity these days.

“It’s one of those things people look for when they come to a community,” he said.

Davis said community recreation “used to be just bats and balls,” but now, “it’s a driving force” when it comes to promoting “health and wellness” among residents and bolstering the local economy as popular parks and large athletic tournaments routinely draw visitors who spend money at restaurants, shops and gas stations.

“It’s just a part of people’s lives,” he said.

Over the years, Davis has had other job offers and career opportunities, but he always decided to stay put.

“It’s not about the money,” he said. “If it feels right and you have a passion and you’re making a difference, why leave?”

He also appreciates how good the community has been to his wife Michelle and the three children (Sarah, Shelby and Seth) they’ve raised here.

“Oxford’s been home,” Davis said. “I’d like to finish my career here.”