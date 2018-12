Super Singers entertain the crowd during the Dec. 20 Christmas sing-along at Oxford Elementary School. Back row (from left): Kate Datsko, Delaney McGough and Lainey Speck. Front row: Megan Gula (left) and Teagan Spurlock. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

