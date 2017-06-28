Deputy supervisor retiring

After serving Addison Township for nearly nine years, Addison Township Deputy Supervisor Sherry Beens is set to retire on July 7.

Looking back, Beens said she’s proud of all the positive changes the township has seen throughout her tenure as deputy supervisor— including the relocation of Addison Township’s new town hall in 2015 and the piping of natural gas to Addison Township several years ago.





“I’m excited about everything that we’ve done here. We’ve got a new building, we moved the school, we’ve improved the roads. We got gas for everybody and it was a team effort for everyone who works here in the township. We all do our part to get these things done. I’m happy to see that we’ve progressed that far,” said Beens.

In the day-to-day operations of the township, Beens served as Supervisor Bruce Pearson’s administrative assistant.

During Pearson’s campaign in 2008, Supervisor Bruce Pearson said Beens worked tirelessly to help get him elected and throughout the entirety of her career with the township.

“She’s done a great job and we’ll certainly miss her. She’s very dedicated, very knowledgeable. She’s a lifelong resident here, she knew everybody. It’s going to be very hard to fill her shoes but I do wish her the best in her retirement,” said Pearson.

Beens, who has provided years of unwavering service to the township and its residents, said she plans to take some time during her retirement to finally relax at her home located in Addison Township, spend time with her “grand-girls,” and visit her two sisters, who live in California and Arizona.

Beens also said she hopes to reconnect with some old hobbies in her retirement, such as scrapping/recycling and golfing.

“I hope to stay active in the township in some way,” Beens added. “I hope to volunteer and see what I can do to help them. I want to continue that because I’ve met a really nice group of people and I’ve enjoyed working with all the residents and the contractors that I deal with on a daily basis. I’d like to keep that going (however) I can.”