Dianne M. Laitinen, of Lake Orion, passed away on January 19, 2018. She was 67.

Dianne was the beloved wife of John; loving mother of Patrick, Timothy and the late Jon Eliott; dear sister of Joan (Michael) Plue, Susan Trudell, and Jim (Chris) Morse. Dianne was a devoted wife and mother.

She was also devoted to the First Baptist Church in Lake Orion, where she sang in the choir for over 30 years and painted banners, posters and plaques for the church and the children. She greatly enjoyed teaching second grade Sunday school and the little children in AWANA. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service was held Jan. 22 at the First Baptist Church in Lake Orion. Interment was at Square Lake Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home.

Reflections may be made to the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.