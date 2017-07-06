District approves $56.7M budget

A $56.7 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which began July 1, was approved by members of Oxford’s board of education at a June 27 meeting.

The budget included nearly $56.7 million in total revenue, with local revenue accounting for $5.8 million of that total, based on a student count of 5,880 and an expected $120 increase per pupil in State Aid Allowance.

The district is also projected to end the upcoming fiscal year in the black with a surplus of $15,804.

For more details on the approved 2017-18 budget, please read the story “School board presented $56.7M budget” posted at www.oxfordleader.com.