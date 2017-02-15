District in the yellow

Oxford Schools scored an overall “yellow” score, meaning it met the State’s Proficiency Improvement Target in the Michigan Department of Education’s Dashboard and Accountability Scorecard, released Jan. 20.

Results were presented at a recent board meeting by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Ken Weaver.

The results were based on the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) exam that students took last spring. Students across the state took the M-STEP test for the first time in the 2014-15 school year after the test replaced the Michigan Educational Assessment Program test.

The Michigan School scorecards combine student assessment data, with graduation rates and attendance data, as well as compliance with state and federal laws.

The scorecards use a five-color scale: green, lime, yellow, orange, and red.

Under the color-coded guidelines, schools which scored 85 percent or more of the possible points in each category are ranked to fall under a green status; at least 70 percent but less than 85 percent of points are lime; at least 60 percent but less than 70 percent are yellow; at least 50 percent of points but less than 60 percent are orange; and schools which attain less than 50 percent of points are given a red status.

With a score of 62 out of a possible 88, Oxford Community Schools earned a yellow ranking overall.

By comparison, Lake Orion and Clarkston were also ranked yellow, having earned 72 out of 96 and 60 out of 96 respectively.

Oxford Schools Early College program was scored within the green category with an overall score of 100 percent.

Rated to be in the lime category were Clear Lake (75 percent), Lakeville (78.9 percent) and Leonard (75 percent) elementary schools.

Listed among schools with a yellow score were Oxford Bridges (80 percent), Oxford Elementary (63.2 percent), Oxford High (81 percent), Oxford Middle School (70.8 percent) and Oxford Virtual Academy (64.3 percent).

With a 20 percent overall score, Oxford Crossroads Day School was the only school listed to be in the red category.

“A lot of that is due to the unique (student) population that they have there,” said Weaver. “We’re always constantly working (to improve), although it’s something that’s not necessarily going to show up on a proficiency test on a state standardized test. (The Department of Education) is looking for alternate measures that we can use to see how we’re progressing. A standardized test is not a good measure of at-risk students.”

This is the last time that the color-coded scorecards and top-to-bottom list will be used, as the MDE is developing a new accountability system in compliance with the new federal law, the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Overall, Weaver told the board that, although the results do not determine the overall value of Oxford Schools and its programs, they serve as a great tool to continue improving education within the district.

“(Our staff-members) are doing excellent work. It’s not only encouraging to see not only that proficiency marks are being met (throughout the district), but also to see that growth… Overall, our scores were very good and the schools should feel confident for where they are at.”

For more information about the accountability scorecards, please visit www.mischooldata.org.