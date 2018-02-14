Dolores Porter passed away on February 2, 2018 at the age of 87.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesse Porter.She is survived by her son Steven and daughter Julie, three granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, six siblings and many nieces and nephews.

She graduated from T.L Handy High school, Delta College, Saginaw Valley and Michigan State University. She was a teacher for Saginaw High school, Oxford High and Middle schools.

A memorial service will be held in summer with details to follow. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine’s House, Leader Dogs for the Blind or the Humane Society.