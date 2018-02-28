Donald C. Heath, of DeBary, Florida, former longtime resident of Oxford, went to be with the lord on January 28, 2018. He was 88 years old.

He was preceded in death by his wife Doris. He is survived by his sister Marian Horton, sons Rick (Vicki) and Alan (Sherrie); grandchildren Amy, Shevieve, Sheven and Nathan, and six great-grandchildren.

Don built custom homes for over 30 years and built and managed Pinecrest Apartments in Oxford.

He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Oxford Lions Club.

A memorial and celebration of his life will be on June 24 at the First Missionary Church, Clintonville Road, Clarkston, MI at 1 p.m.