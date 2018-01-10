Dr. Stephen Lee Pearce, eldest son of Paul and Marie Pearce, of Oxford, died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2017 in New Orleans after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was 70.

Stephen attended Oxford High and graduated with high honors. He earned a B.A. from Oakland University, an M.A. from Tulane University in New Orleans and a Ph.D from the University of New Orleans, among many other degrees. He was an avid traveler, teaching and lecturing in many different countries. His love for a classical education was passed along to his students, many of whom remained lifelong friends and called him “Prof” with affection.

Stephen was fluent in many languages, including Sanskrit, but his main love was Latin and ancient Greek. He was an accomplished musician playing the organ at church services. Stephen was an amateur architect and archeologist. He was very fond of books and reading and could often be found curled up in front of the fire with a book reading into the night. Stephen valued the power of integrity and knowledge and their importance in our society. For these values, he will be most remembered. Stephen will be buried at his ancestral home in England.