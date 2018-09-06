Dragons go down in flames! Cats thump rival 28-7

By Cody Wright

Football Correspondent

Oxford’s Wildcats turned into Dragon slayers Thursday night as they doused Lake Orion’s fire with a big 28-7 win in the heart of green-and-white country.

Trent Myre, running back for the Wildcats, scored the first touchdown of the night after the Dragons turned the ball over on downs inside their own 10-yard line.

With time still remaining in the first quarter, the Dragons answered with an impressive 36-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7.

With roughly 30 seconds left in the half, Oxford quarterback Drew Carpenter connected with Grant Kornburger on a pass that was more than 30 yards. Carpenter followed with a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Joseph Miller, making it a 14-7 game.

Like it did in its first game against Romeo, Oxford ended the half with momentum on its side.

The second half opened up with Lake Orion receiving. However, Oxford proved to be defensively sound, forcing the Dragons to punt the ball away time and time again.

Wide receivers Kornburger and Miller continued to give Carpenter an outlet for his passing skills, bringing Oxford to the 5-yard line.

A delay of game penalty was then called on Oxford, which pushed the Wildcats back to the 9-yard line.

Myre gained the yards back and scored his second touchdown of the night, putting Oxford up by 14.

In the fourth quarter, Carpenter connected with Miller in the red-zone. Fullback Austin Schlicht had a number of strong runs, finding open space and giving Oxford a first down toward the end of the night.

Although the Wildcats were up by 14, they didn’t let up.

Tight end Marcus Hufnagel made an outstanding touchdown catch in the endzone and Oxford won the game 28-7

The game was another solid performance for Oxford both offensively and defensively.

Thomas Wandrie, Matthew Pullman, Evan Brunning and Samuel Barrott all ended the night with a great number of tackles.

The Wildcats continue to show what they have in their tool box. To win the home-opener is one thing, but to take down your chief rival on their turf is quite another.

Head Coach Bud Rowley’s knowledge of the game is evident as the well-oiled machine he’s put together is now 2-0.

Oxford is set to take on West Bloomfield on the road Friday, Sept. 7. Game time is 7 p.m.