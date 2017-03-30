Dump your junk May 13

Whether hauling winter’s yard debris or removing junk and hazardous material, Addison Township officials are preparing to help their residents with proper disposal.

The Addison Twp. Spring Clean Up is scheduled for May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the township complex parking area (1440 Rochester Rd. in Lakeville).

The date and time for the annual event were set by township officials at a recent board meeting.

Addison Twp. residents are encouraged to bring waste to the township hall for proper disposal.

“(This event) keeps the township nice and clean,” said township Supervisor Bruce Pearson. “We all like the spring cleanup. It (provides) a great advantage to the township.”

According to Pearson, the event is held as part of the township’s year-long initiative to “keep the township clean.”

Whenever residents see old couches or other large discarded items on the curbside, they are encouraged to call the township hall so that they may be disposed of properly, he said.

“It’s well worth it. Our township is pretty darn clean now,” Pearson added.

A container will be available for household batteries.

Refrigerators, air conditioners and freon-type units will be accepted with proper tagging, although a fee may be applicable.

Officials at the meeting said they expect the cost to the township will be close to the cost for last year’s event, as the volume of waste in Addison has remained consistent in years past.

Dumpsters and trash compactors are set to be provided by Republic Services.

Last year’s event cost nearly $4,900, according to Treasurer Lori Fisher.

Shredders will also be available that day, for the disposal of confidential documents.

Each household can also dispose of four car or truck tires at the event. Tires with rims can not be accepted.

The township can not accept paint, oil, gasoline, or any type of toxins.

For additional information or questions, contact Addison Township Hall at (248) 628-5409.

This service is provided for Addison Township residents only.