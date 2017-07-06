Duo brings intruments, stories to library





Music from exotic instruments filled the Rotary Community Room at the Oxford Public Library on June 29 as The Storytellers, based in Grosse Pointe, entertained and educated local children.





Instruments from around the world were showcased as Robert and Audrey Allison performed and gave enthusiastic kids in the audience opportunities to play everything from an udu drum and thumb pianos (also called m’bira) from Africa to a steel drum from the Caribbean.

Using her animated, multi-voiced storytelling talents, Audrey told the kids a few tales that were not only highly entertaining, but imparted valuable life lessons about the importance of diversity and listening to their parents.

For more information about The Storytellers, please visit www.thestorytellers.org or call (313) 884-2780.