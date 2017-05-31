Ed’s Sunoco owner marks 90th birthday!

Longtime Oxford resident Ed Triest celebrated quite the milestone on May 22 as he turned 90. His family threw him a big party at the Alfoccino restaurant in Auburn Hills.
From 1957 to December 2002, Triest owned and operated the Sunoco station at the corner of S. Washington and Lincoln streets in Oxford Village. He and his wife, Isabel, have lived in the township on Seymour Lake Rd. since 1961. The couple will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5.
Happy belated birthday Ed. The old station has never been the same, (or as clean), as it used to be. Thanks for the many times you would allow us local kids to use a open stall, just so we could wash our cars. Thanks for the support of the old Sunoco Trolls softball teams, back when we could actually still run to first base. I know all the locals miss seeing you, and hope you are in good health, and have several more birthdays.