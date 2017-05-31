Ed’s Sunoco owner marks 90th birthday!





Longtime Oxford resident Ed Triest celebrated quite the milestone on May 22 as he turned 90. His family threw him a big party at the Alfoccino restaurant in Auburn Hills.

From 1957 to December 2002, Triest owned and operated the Sunoco station at the corner of S. Washington and Lincoln streets in Oxford Village. He and his wife, Isabel, have lived in the township on Seymour Lake Rd. since 1961. The couple will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5.