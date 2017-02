The weather was warm Saturday, but the water was not.

That didn’t stop members of Rochester-North Oakland Elks Lodge #2225 in Addison Township from taking a dip in Shadow Lake.

These wild Elks cut a large hole in the ice, donned wacky costumes and took the old polar plunge into the freezing, unforgiving water.

They raised more than $1,200 for the Elks National Foundation, which benefits children’s charities, community youth programs, veteran services and more. Good job, Elks!