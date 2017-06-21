Estimated $2,500-plus raised for Lone Ranger festivities





A total of 540 folks gathered at eight bars and restaurants in downtown Oxford Saturday night to enjoy adult beverages, delicious food and good company as part of a pub crawl to benefit the annual Lone Ranger Parade and Festival.

The event grossed approximately $4,000, of which, after expenses, it’s estimated that more than $2,500 will go to help fund the Fifth Annual Lone Ranger Parade and Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, according to Rod Charles, chairman of the Lone Ranger Posse.

“It was a fantastic community event,” Charles said.

In addition to raising money, the event was designed to “bring positive attention to our community.”

“Mission accomplished,” Charles said.