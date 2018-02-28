Evelyn M. Giffin

Evelyn M. Griffin, a lifelong resident of Oxford, passed away on February 20, 2018. She was 87.

Evelyn was born in Oxford in 1930, one of five children of Harry and Pearl Somerville.

She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Griffin Sr, who she married in March of 1950 and they were together for over 66 years.

Evelyn was a 1948 graduate of Oxford High School. After many years of taking care of Oxford school teacher’s children, she finally went to work for the Oxford Schools Daycare Program as a nursery director.

She loved her Sudoku, Swedish weaving and much more. She was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church and the Oxford Lions Club and attended many Lions Club functions with her husband.

She is survived by her children Gerald R. Griffin Jr. of Oxford, Jayne (Tom) Hadden of Lake Orion, Jeffrey A. (Mary Ellen) Griffin of Kokomo, Indiana, and Jonathan Griffin of Oxford; grandchildren Julie, Jennifer, Kelly (Randy), Kadra (Dain), Kelsey, Jessica, Shelby and Jacob; and great-grandchildren David, Emily, Tessa, Melissa, Marion, Maddison and Morgan. She was also loved by her forever friends Sue Lee, Eva Ward, Aloha Mitchell and Mary Ferguson (deceased).

A funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors in Oxford, was held on Sunday, Feb. 25. Interment was at the Oxford Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Leader Dogs for the Blind.