I would like to give a special thanks to the Addison Township Fire Deparment and Oakland County sheriff’s deputies.

Your timely response to a 9-1-1 call on Tuesday, Jan. 17 was much appreciated.

It was a morning that was extremely icy and hazardous.

We also value the road commission and their quick efforts to help clear the treacherous roadways.

The Olivich family thanks you all for the personal care you delivered during a very difficult situation.

The Olivich/Arft families