Family safe after house fire in Addison

A fire erupted at an Addison Township home in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, but fortunately, the family of four slumbering inside was able to escape without injury after it was discovered by a mother who’s a light sleeper.

Located on Farm Brook Trail, just east of Hosner Rd. and north of Lakeville Rd., the two-story home with an attached three-car garage and walkout basement, is “probably a total loss,” according to Addison Fire Chief Jerry Morawski.

“The whole roof is gone, but the two stories are still there,” he said.’

Morawski said the call came in at 2:49 a.m., he arrived on scene at 2:59 a.m., the fire engine was there at 3:02 a.m. and the fire was declared under control at 3:24 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the suspected culprit is an outdoor electrical outlet, according to the chief. An extension cord was found leading from an aerator in a pond near the house to the outlet, Morawski noted.

It appears the fire started on the backside of the house, at ground level, then moved up the outside wall and worked its way into the attic.

“The fire got up in there, then spread quickly,” Morawski said.

When the chief arrived on scene, he estimated “probably 60 percent of the roof was involved.”

The family of four – which includes Brian and Jessica Sineo and their children, Luciano and Isabella, both of whom attend Oxford High School – was sleeping in their second-floor bedrooms when the fire started. Fortunately, Morawski said Jessica is “a light sleeper.”

“She woke up, looked outside (the sliding glass door that leads to a deck adjacent to the master bedroom) and she saw a glow,” he said.

Jessica isn’t sure what woke her up.

“I don’t know – (it was) either the light or the noise,” she said. “I opened the curtains and realized the house was on fire.”

The family, including their dog Calypso, then exited the home they had lived in for 11 years.

“(The fire) was already through the roof by the time we got out here,” Jessica said.

While waiting outside for firefighters to arrive, the family heard the smoke detectors begin to go off. Morawski explained they didn’t sound initially because at that point, “there was no smoke inside the house” as the flames were “on the outside.”

Jessica noted if they had waited for the smoke detectors to alert them, things “might not have ended as well.”

She feels “extremely lucky” that everyone escaped and is safe and sound.

Addison firefighters were aided at the scene by manpower and equipment from Oxford, Metamora, Oakland and Dryden’s fire departments.