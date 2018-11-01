Firefighters hold boot drive for Shop with a Hero event

Oxford firefighter Cody Roop (left) collects a donation from a driver on W. Burdick St. during a boot drive held over the weekend. Proceeds from the fund-raiser will be used to help buy Christmas gifts for children and families during the annual Shop with a Hero event.

Every December, local firefighters and police officers take a group of deserving kids to the Oxford Meijer for a special evening of dinner and shopping. Over the weekend, firefighters collected more than $2,350. The boot drive will continue on Sunday, Nov. 4 as firefighters will once again be soliciting donations at the intersection of Washington (M-24) and Burdick streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.