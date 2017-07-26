FISH seeks backpacks, school supplies for local students





There’s still plenty of summer left, but Oxford-Orion FISH is already thinking about kids heading back to school and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed.

That’s why the local charity group is once again conducting its annual School Backpack Drive and asking the community for help.

Now through Friday, Aug. 18, FISH is seeking donations in the form of brand new backpacks and a whole laundry list of school supplies.

Needed items include three-ring binders, pocket folders, line paper, notebooks, pens, pencils (regular and mechanical), erasers, scissors, markers, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons, rulers, glue sticks and pencil sharpeners and cases.

“We’ll take it all,” said Lynn Kennis, who heads FISH’s school backpack committee.

The backpacks and supplies will be given to elementary, middle school and high school students in the Oxford and Lake Orion school districts. All of the supplies FISH is requesting come directly from the lists teachers send home to parents at the beginning of each school year.

Donations can be dropped off at the FISH food pantry between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The pantry is located at 487 First St. in Thomas, an unincorporated area in northern Oxford Township, just east of M-24.

Folks who are unable to shop for backpacks and supplies can donate money if they wish and have a FISH volunteer do the shopping for them.

“We’ll take either (supplies or money). Whatever is easiest,” Kennis said. “We are not fussy.”

Last year, FISH gave backpacks brimming with fresh supplies to 212 local students.

This year’s goal is 230.

Kennis believes its extremely important for students to start the new school year off on the right foot with everything they need to complete classroom and homework assignments. She said they should be focused on learning, not worrying about what they lack.

It’s also important for students from low-income families to have the same basic items as their peers, so they don’t feel embarrassed or isolated, according to Kennis.

“Every child wants to fit in,” she said.

The annual School Backpack Drive is particularly close to Kennis’ heart because she spent 24 years as a special education teacher for the Lake Orion school district.

“I love kids and I love helping people,” she said. “I like helping people in my own neighborhood. It’s important to give back. I’ve been blessed and I just have this need to give back.”

The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Being there for the distribution is Kennis’ favorite part of the job.

“I love seeing the kids pick out their backpacks – the smiles on their faces. They’re just so happy,” she said. “And their parents are just so relieved.”

They’re relieved because their children have exactly what they need to help them learn and FISH has taken some pressure off the family budget by providing it, she explained .

Kennis noted FISH is “so thankful” to everyone who donates to it, whether it’s for the backpack drive or the pantry.

“Our organization is 100 percent nonprofit. We’re all volunteers. We couldn’t do this without such great community support,” she said.

Last year, FISH distributed a total of 183,287 pounds of food to an average of 165 households (or 382 individuals) per month.

The organization serves residents of Oxford, Orion and Addison townships along with a small portion of Oakland Township.

For more information, please visit www.oxfordorionfish.org or call (248) 628-3933.