Five inducted into Hall of Fame

Five Oxford High School graduates known for their athletic prowess were inducted into the Wildcats’ Hall of Fame Friday evening prior to the football game.

The inductees were:

Larry Spencer – Class of 1955

Spencer played and excelled on the football, basketball, baseball and track teams for the Wildcats. In four years, Spencer earned 15 varsity letters. As a football player Spencer earned All-State honors and led the 1954 Wildcats to an undefeated 8-0 season. On the basketball court Spencer was the leading scorer in all of Oakland County.

Jaime (Penrod) Dobbs – Class of 1994

In 1994, Dobbs, who’s now a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, put Oxford High School track and field on the map as a paramount program throughout the state of Michigan.

Dobbs earned six varsity letters (four in track, two in volleyball) while a student at OHS. She was a shotput state medalist as a sophomore, junior and senior and discus state medalist during her junior and senior years.

During her junior year, she was a Flint Metro League, Oakland County, and Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Regional Champion in the shotput. On the volleyball court she was a team captain in both her junior and senior years.

In her senior season, Dobbs successfully defended her Flint Metro League, Oakland County, and Regional titles in the shotput. Additionally, she conquered the Flint Metro League and Regional in the discus. At the time of induction (2018), Dobbs holds the OHS records in both the shotput and discus.

Elizabeth (McKinnon) Kemp – Class of 1999

Kemp will forever be in the Oxford High School history books as one of the most decorated female track and field athletes.

During her four-year varsity track and field career at OHS, Kemp earned over 40 medals in both the Shot Put and Discus. The two-year captain went on to win the Flint Metro League (FML) as a sophomore.

After a sixth place finish in the MHSAA Discus Regionals and a fourth place finish in the shot put to close out her sophomore year, Kemp went on to win the MHSAA Shot Put Regional Championship in her junior and senior seasons. Additionally, she was the Shot Put FML Champion (beating the FML Shot Put Record), Oakland County Champion, and finished ninth at the State Championship. During her senior year in the discus, Kemp finished seconnd in the FML, third at Oakland County, and fourth at the MHSAA Regionals.

Earning numerous championships and awards throwing the shot and discus, Kemp also excelled in volleyball. Kemp was moved up to the varsity during her sophomore year and earned First Team All-FML honors. She was also the volleyball team captain.

To close out her high school career, Kemp was honored with the Helen Smith Award, given to the most talented and well-rounded female athlete at OHS.

Jason Eldridge – Class of 2002

Eldridge is the definition of a well-rounded student-athlete.

Graduating in 2002, Eldridge earned 11 varsity letters (four in football, four in wrestling, and three in baseball). He was the first athlete in Oxford High School history to win Male Athlete of the Year and the Oxford Cup in the same year. He was a member of the National Honor Society and the Vice President of the Class of 2002.

As a freshman, Eldridge set the record for most wins on the varsity wrestling team. He was honored with the Norm Juunti Outstanding Freshmen award.

As a sophomore, Eldridge earned MHSAA All-District baseball honors as a utility player. He was also selected as the Oxford High School Baseball Rookie of the Year. During his junior year,

Eldridge earned All-Flint Metro League Second Team honors as a running back for the football team. He also won the MHSAA Wrestling District and Regional Championship before qualifying for the MHSAA Individual State Finals.

During his senior year Eldridge, a football team captain, earned All-State honorable mention, First Team All-Flint Metro League running back, All-Eccentric team, OHS Offensive Player of the Year, and All-Oakland County Second Team RB. During his final wrestling season,

Eldridge was a MHSAA Individual State qualifier, Joe Ratkowiak award winner, Wildcat award winner, Flint Metro League First Team, and earned the third most wins in school history and most career escapes at that time. He closed out his senior year by being selected to the Flint Metro League Second team.

Kyle Teague – Class of 2008

When it comes to Oxford High School Baseball, Teague set the standard for all players coming after him.

Teague earned four varsity letters under Head Coach Kurt Nuss. He led his teams to two Flint Metro League Titles and one District Championship. Teague played a key role as an underclassmen on varsity and caught the attention of college and pro scouts during his junior season. Teague was known throughout the state as a dominate pitcher, but he also batted over .400 for his career.

As a junior, Teague was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the Flint Metro League and earned First Team All-Flint Metro, Michigan High School Athletic Association All-District, All-Region, and Second Team All-State honors.

In his senior season, Teague was selected again as the Flint Metro League Most Valuable Player, the only player to accomplish this feat. He also notched MHSAA All-District and All-Region honors before being selected to the First Team All-State Team.

To close out his senior year, Teague was selected to play in the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association East-West All-Star game played at Comerica Park.

He finished his OHS career as the career strike out record holder with 299 strikeouts.