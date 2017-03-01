Founding member of Oxford Pregnancy Center dies at 87

A local woman who selflessly dedicated much of her life to helping mothers in need and their babies has passed away.

Oxford resident Theresa “Gerry” Milosch, one of the founding members of the Oxford Pregnancy Center, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. She was 87 years old.





“She believed totally in the sanctity of human life,” said Orion Township resident Darlene Hendrix, director and founding member of the Oxford Pregnancy Center. “That’s why she was one of the founding members. She wanted to show the alternatives to those facing a problem pregnancy.”

Oxford Pregnancy Center was founded in 1985 to serve women dealing with unplanned pregnancies in Oxford, Orion and surrounding communities.

Located at 35 N. Washington St. in downtown Oxford, the center offers free pregnancy tests, information regarding options such as adoption and abortion, free limited obstetrical ultrasounds, community referrals, emotional support and baby supplies (clothing, diapers, etc.).

“From Day One, she was always active,” Hendrix said.

Milosch worked as a peer counselor at the center, dealing directly with women, for about 15 years before she became a member of its advisory board, according to Hendrix.

“She was always a strong contributor (in terms of volunteer time and financial support),” Hendrix said.

Countless lives were impacted in positive ways because of Milosch’s devotion, compassion and understanding.

“We’ve been able to help a lot of people,” Hendrix said. “Hundreds of babies have seen the light of day because of the good efforts of those at the Pregnancy Center.”

When asked to describe Milosch, Hendrix replied, “Kind, gracious, loving, gentle, saintly.”

To that she added, “Loyal and generous.”

“She was a fabulous person,” Hendrix said. “I was very, very close to her. There’s not enough good words to say about her.”