Free Easter egg hunt in Centennial Park





Grab your baskets and bunny ears because Centennial Park in downtown Oxford will once again be the site of a community Easter egg hunt sponsored by Firmly Rooted Ministries.

This free event will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the egg-hunt portion beginning around 10:15 a.m. It’s for all kids, from wee ones up to fifth-graders.

“Anybody can come. The cost, obviously, is not a barrier,” said Melane Palermo, an administrator with Firmly Rooted.

“Everybody’s welcome. It’s for the community. We just want to celebrate Easter together.”

Colorful plastic eggs filled with candy will be scattered around the park for the kids to gather up. Participants must bring their own baskets and bags to collect them.

“There will be a special area for (children age) 4 and under to hunt, so they won’t be competing against the stronger, faster, bigger kids,” Palermo said.

Special eggs filled only with stickers will be on site as an alternative.

“If there are parents who don’t want their kids to have candy, but still want (them) to participate, there will be some candy-less eggs,” Palermo said.

The one and only Easter Bunny will be in attendance to visit with kids, pose for photos and hand out little prizes.

Live music, a bounce house and face painting will also be part of the fun.

“The 5-1 Diner is supplying hot drinks,” Palermo noted.

Located at 18 N. Washington St. (Suite #3) in downtown Oxford, Firmly Rooted Ministries is a worshipping, teaching, counseling and outreach ministry that emphasizes the relevance of God’s word in people’s daily lives.

Firmly Rooted conducts a worship service from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. every Sunday at Oxford High School.

For more information, please visit www.firmlyrooted.org.