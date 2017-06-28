Free food available

When classes aren’t in session, many kids don’t always know when their next meal will be during the summer break.

Over the summer, parents are typically at work or they simply can’t afford to serve their children three meals a day.

That’s why Oxford Schools is working to help fight hunger throughout the summer through its involvement in the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program, which provides free, nutritious meals to children.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided at Oxford Elementary (105 S. Pontiac St.) Mondays through Fridays from June 26 through Aug. 18. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The lunches are available to children 18 years and younger, without enrollment requirements, according to Director of Nutritional Services Karen Bissett.

Those over 18 enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities also may receive meals through this program.

People do not need to qualify for free and reduced-lunches to participate.

“This is just a great program for the students of the community and any other surrounding areas that those in need can stop and have lunch,” said Bissett. “This has just been a really positive program.”

Last summer, Bissett said the district served 150 to 200 students every day through its involvement with the program.

There is no need for parents to sign up or apply for the Summer Food Service Program. Kids can just show up and enjoy a free meal.