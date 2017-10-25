Fund-raiser set for little Lucy





Little Lucy Holt isn’t done fighting for her health and happiness – and neither is the community of Oxford.

Tickets are on sale for a huge fund-raiser, dubbed “We Love Lucy,” at the Knights of Columbus Hall (1400 Orion Rd.) in Orion Township on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Lucy, who celebrated her first birthday Sept. 21, is currently undergoing chemotherapy after having the right side of her liver, which contained three cancerous tumors, removed last month at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing to watch,” said Metamora resident Laura Murphy, who’s organizing the fund-raiser. “I just felt like I needed to do something.”

For $50 each, folks can enjoy a full menu dinner, music and dancing, silent auction, 50-50 raffle and a few surprise acts. The band Ruby, T & Valentine (Robin and Tom Moore and Garry Valentine) will perform their mix of old-school country, standards and classic rock. There will be a cash bar.

In Oxford, tickets are available at Collier Lanes (879 S. Lapeer Rd.), Caveman & Pip (28 S. Washington St.) and The Boulevard Boutique (5 S. Washington St.). Tickets are also available at Starrs Roofing (499 N. Axford St.) and Cutting Edge Salon (33 S. Broadway St.), both in Lake Orion.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Lucy’s parents, Bryan and Laura Holt, of Oxford, to help offset the mounting medical expenses they’ve incurred – and continue to incur – caring for their baby girl.

Murphy, a former Oxford resident and 1978 OHS graduate, is hoping to sell 250 tickets to the event.

“I’d like to raise over $20,000,” she said.

Murphy doesn’t want the Holt family to fret about finances while they’re trying to save their child’s life.

“It just takes some stress out of the equation,” she said. “It gives them one less thing to worry about.”

She understands what the Holts are going through because back in the early 1990s, her little boy, Joel, was battling neuroblastoma, a type of cancer.

“I’ve been in their shoes,” she said. “This has brought up a lot of feelings.”

Murphy never forgot how the community rallied to help her son back then.

“My family was the recipient of quite a few fund-raisers,” she said.

Unfortunately, Joel passed away in January 1994 at the age of 2.

Although her situation didn’t have a good outcome, Murphy is still grateful for the community’s generosity and now, she wants to “pay it forward.”

“The Holt family is very dear to me,” she said.

Murphy is a member of Christ the King Church in Oxford and little Lucy is the granddaughter of Senior Pastor Bob Holt.

“This is a very special family – a bright spot in our community,” she said.

Lucy is well-known in the Oxford area because her mother Laura started a Facebook page, entitled “Little Lucy’s Heart,” that chronicles all of the struggles and triumphs her daughter has faced dealing with her various health issues.

“A lot of people are following her. She’s a little celebrity,” Murphy noted.

Lucy was born with Mosaic Trisomy 18, a genetic disorder. There was an error in her cell division, so instead of her body’s cells each having the usual two copies of chromosome 18, many of them, not all, have three copies. This condition results in a variety of potentially life-threatening health problems and developmental issues.

The Mosaic Trisomy 18 caused holes in little Lucy’s heart, which led to major surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on March 31. More than 15 holes were successfully repaired in her septum, the wall of muscle that separates the left and right sides of the heart.

After that, everything was looking good for the Holt family until July 17 when an ultrasound imaging revealed three lesions on Lucy’s liver.

“They were all clustered together in this little area,” Laura said.

Little Lucy was diagnosed with fetal-type hepatoblastoma (liver cancer). A biopsy confirmed it in August.

“It was basically the worst shock of my entire life,” Laura said.

Laura, who works as a nurse practitioner at Clarkston Internal Medicine, pushed for the ultrasound because Trisomy 18 is a condition associated with an increased risk of hepatoblastoma.

“This type of cancer is so rare,” she said. “There are only 100 cases a year of this type of cancer.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, out of a million children each year in the United States, 1.6 will develop hepatoblastoma. That’s up from 0.8 children in the 1970s and 1980s.

Initially, there was talk of Lucy potentially needing a liver transplant, but fortunately, because the cancer was caught so “incredibly early,” according to Laura, it was determined that it could be treated with surgery, followed by chemotherapy.

For the surgery, the Holt family returned to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“You have to get your child the best care possible. When it comes to something this incredibly rare, we didn’t really have a choice,” Laura said. “We couldn’t stay in this state because there was just nobody that had enough experience to treat us.”

“Her oncologist out there specifically takes care of this type of cancer. People come to her from all over the world,” she added.

Lucy underwent a resection on Sept. 5. The right side of her liver, including the gallbladder, were removed.

The left side appeared healthy.

“From what (the surgeon) could see, he said it looks really good,” Laura said.

Removing half of her liver isn’t as severe as it sounds.

“The liver’s amazing because it actually regenerates,” Laura explained. “Within a couple months, it will be very comparable in size to her original liver.”

A recent ultrasound revealed it had “already grown quite a bit,” she said.

Lucy’s prognosis is good. There were no signs the cancer had spread.

“(Hepatoblastoma) has a very high treatment success rate (when) it’s caught so early,” Laura said. “We’re very hopeful.”

To ensure that any potential microscopic cancer cells don’t get the chance to grow, Lucy is undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy, each lasting 21 days. She started on Sept. 25, just four days after her first birthday.

“She just started her second round yesterday (Oct. 19),” Laura noted.

Lucy has been handling the treatments extremely well.

“She’s amazing. Her strength is incredible,” Laura said. “She’s playing. She’s happy. She’s doing everything that they said she wouldn’t be doing. Yesterday, she had chemo and today, she’s crawling across the floor. She’s just not letting any of this stop her.”

But that’s really nothing new for little Lucy. The doctors tell Lucy’s parents what to expect and she does the opposite.

“She defies everything that they say,” Laura said. “I think she’s just really stubborn and she wants to prove everyone wrong. She is just defying all of the odds.”

“She’s tiny, but she is the toughest little girl I think I’ve ever met,” Laura noted. “She bounces back so quickly. I wish I could have an ounce of her strength.”

The Holts are very grateful for this upcoming fund-raiser because the medical bills are really piling up.

“We went into this liver surgery without even having all of our bills from her heart surgery,” Laura said. “The heart surgery, without hospitalization, was $150,000.”

Fortunately, insurance covers a lot, but the Holts were still left with a $15,000 bill from Boston, which includes hospitalization.

“It’s been very expensive,” she said.

Laura is astounded and humbled by all the support her family has received.

“The way the community has responded to Lucy, I can’t even put it into words, to be honest,” she said.

A 2002 Lake Orion High School graduate, Laura, who’s maiden name is Beamer, has heard from people from high school that she hasn’t talked to in 15 years. Folks have been organizing meal trains for the family, conducting fund-raisers and trying to help in any other way they can.

“It’s just so unreal,” she said. “We feel incredibly blessed and incredibly grateful.”

Sponsors for the Nov. 18 “We Love Lucy” fund-raiser are still being sought. Sponsors can donate cash, resources or items for the silent auction. To contribute, please call Murphy at (248) 240-4720.