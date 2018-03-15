Furry audience gives young readers comfort, confidence





Sometimes all it takes for a child to grow into a more confident, more relaxed and more competent reader is having an audience with floppy ears and a furry tummy that begs to be rubbed.

On Saturday, some kids at the Oxford Public Library got just such an audience when Charley, an 8½-year-old Golden Retriever, came to visit as part of the “Read to a Dog” program.

Charley sat and listened patiently as kids of all ages read aloud to him while petting, stroking, snuggling and hugging the warm and fuzzy pup.

“I love children and so does Charley,” said his owner, Debbie VanEvery, of Dryden.

Charley is a therapy dog, who regularly visits hospital patients and residents at an assisted living facility. He became certified through Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs about four years ago.

“He’s got a gentle disposition,” said VanEvery, who raised him from a puppy. “He’s a good boy.”

Founded in 2005, Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs has 250 certified dog handlers and therapy dogs working in the field. They visit places such as local hospitals, Veterans Affairs medical facilities, schools, assisted living facilities and the Whaley Children’s Center, which serves abused, neglected and at-risk kids.

Reading to a dog helps build confidence and self-esteem in youngsters because dogs don’t criticize or laugh at them if a word or two gets mispronounced or they’re reading at a slow pace. The dog just listens.

VanEvery enjoys participating in the program because it’s a “fun change” from her usual routine with Charley and it provides a valuable community service.

“The kids get an opportunity to read without being judged,” she said. “And for the children that don’t like to read, I think it gives them the incentive to read. It’s just a fun experience for them.”

Oxford resident Amy Bondy was pleased. She brought her 5-year-old daughter Charlotte to read to Charley.

“She’s never read out loud before,” Bondy said. “She tells stories with pictures, but she’s never wanted to read a book. The dog totally motivated her. That was really heartwarming to watch. I’m glad we did this.”

“Read to a Dog” continues throughout March on Saturdays and Mondays. To schedule an appointment for a child, please call (248) 628-3034, extension 216.