general notice

to creditors

Take notice that W.G. Lee Land, LLC, a Michigan LLC, whose address is 931 Stony Lake Ct., Oxford, MI 48371 (“Company”), has been dissolved pursuant to Section 801(a) of 1993 PA 23, as amended. This notice is being published pursuant to Section 807 of 1993 PA 23, as amended. Creditors of the Company are notified that a claim against the company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce such claim is commenced within one yar of the date of this notice. Claims should include the name of claimant, address, telephone number, amount of claim, and identification and description of transaction of facts out of which the claim arose

Gary Lijewski, President

Prepared by

Cheryl L. Lijewski

1535 Larchmont

Waterford, MI 48328