GFL Environmental USA takes over as village trash hauler

GFL Environmental USA Inc. (GFL) began providing waste hauling, recycling, yard waste removal services for residential customers in the Village of Oxford.

Village officials executed an assignment of the existing hauling contract from Republic Waste to GFL on July 25, 2017.

The change occurred as Republic sold some of their Oakland county assets to GFL.

“Residents will still have the same Thursday collection day they had with the previous hauler,” said Joseph Munem, Director of Government Affairs and Public Relations for GFL. “We will continue to collect your household solid waste, recycling, yard waste and large bulky waste on the same day you presently are receiving service.”

GFL will pick up all solid waste that is contained in 32-gallon watertight containers or plastic trash bags tied and secured. All containers or bags should weigh no more than 50 pounds each. To ensure pick up, items should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m.

Residents are asked to place their recycling cart out for collection on Thursday by 7 a.m.

Recyclables will be collected by a separate vehicle and should be placed separate from household waste, bulky items and yard waste.

Most bulky waste items generated by a household can be set out for curbside collections including furniture, appliances, mattresses, box springs, and rolled carpet that is tied and bundled. Bulky items should be separate from trash and recyclables.

Yard waste collection includes: garden waste, leaves, lawn cuttings, shrubs and tree trimmings/pruning waste. Bundles should not exceed 4 feet in length, 18 inches in diameter and 60 pounds in weight. Please tie with heavy twine or rope. Yard waste will be collected in up to 32 gallon containers or paper landscape bags. Items not considered yard waste include: dirt, sod, large stumps, sand, gravel, animal feces, and dead animals.

“We are committed to providing Village residents with a high level of service,” Munem said. “If residents have any questions or concerns about our service, they may contact GFL’s Customer Care Center at 1-844-464-3587 or visit our website at www.gflusa.com.”