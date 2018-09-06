Girl, 3, nearly drowns in Lakeville Lake

ADDISON TWP. – Family members, friends and a neighbor with medical training worked together to save a 3-year-old girl who nearly drowned Sept. 2 in Lakeville Lake

The incident happened in the 100 block of Annandale Rd., just east of Rochester Rd., near the shoreline of her grandparents’ home.

According to witness statements in the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, the girl, a resident of Houston, Texas, was among some children and an adult who were swimming approximately 10 to 15 feet from shore in water that was estimated to be 3 to 5 feet deep.

The girl’s mother, a 36-year-old Houston resident, and her 41-year-old friend, who lives in Rochester and is the mother of the other kids, were sitting on the shore when they lost sight of the victim.

“A tree (was) obstructing her view,” the friend told deputies, so she “stood up” to get a better look. When she did so, she could see her children, but not the victim.

According to the report, the girl’s mother said “there was a glare on the lake making it difficult to see” and she “took her eyes off the water for a moment.”

“She stated just before they lost sight of (her daughter), her and (her friend) were talking about how choppy the water was,” the report stated.

The two women walked toward the lake and saw the girl “floating in the water.”

A 42-year-old Rochester man, the husband of the friend, was in the water with the kids when he heard one of the women yell to him. He turned and saw the girl was in trouble.

He removed the girl from the lake and brought to her shore. “She was lifeless as he pulled her out of (the) water,” the girl’s mother wrote in her statement to deputies.

The Rochester man and the girl’s father immediately began performing CPR on her at which point she started vomiting.

The girl’s 71-year-old grandfather went to a neighbor’s house seeking help.

He found it in the form of a 27-year-old Berkley resident and nurse practitioner visiting her family cottage. She ran to the scene, felt no radial pulse and began administering CPR.

Once she was able to feel a femoral pulse and the girl started blinking her eyes, the Berkley woman discontinued CPR and waited for Addison Township firefighters to arrive.

When they arrived, firefighters found the girl was breathing and semiconscious. They transported her to Crittenton Hospital in Rochester. From there, she was flown by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Her condition was last reported as stable.

According to the sheriff’s report, the girl’s mother told deputies her daughter has “very, very basic swimming abilities” and at the time of the incident, she was wearing a “puddle jumper style” personal flotation device.