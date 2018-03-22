Glass slippers and stepsisters: ‘Cinderella’ running March 22-25 at OHS Performing Arts Center





Oxford High School will be presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” Thursday, March 22 through Sunday, March 25 in the OHS Performing Arts Center.

More than 100 OHS students have been involved in the production of the musical since January.

Bringing a contemporary take to the classic tale of Cinderella, this musical tells the story of a woman named Ella (Melissa Lockwood) who is forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother (Gracie Delisi) and her self-centered stepsisters (Victoria Provo and Isabelle Frechette) and dreams of a better life. With the help of her Fairy Godmother (Chloe Fazzini), Ella finds her prince (Josh Krol).

Lockwood, a senior, will be bringing fresh talent to the stage, according to Director Krista Price, and will be debuting as Ella (Cinderella).

“Her grace sets her apart in the role of Ella, and she has worked so hard to bring her character to life. I think audiences will really enjoy what she brings to the stage as a newcomer,” Price said.

Krol returns to the stage as one of the show’s lead characters, Prince Topher.

“Josh is incredibly talented, as the audience will see, but he was also a joy to direct because of his dedication to working hard, and to his craft. Josh has played the lead for the past three years, and will continue his study of acting in New York this fall at Marymount College,” said Prince.

Thanks to the help of volunteers and community members, Price said she’s expecting a high level of professionalism from the cast, pit-orchestra and stage crew during the production of this ‘inspirational’ show.

“I was drawn to this most recent stage version of Cinderella because this musical has a strong message that each of us has the power to change our own fates. Instead of a heroine that is dependent on a fairy godmother, this version highlights a heroine that has the bravery to fight for her dreams, the cunning to teach kindness to the cruel and the compassion to speak up for the poor,” said Price. “The classic Cinderella tale is evident in the musical, but new characters and sub-plots are introduced that help to highlight the important messages of the show.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.oxfordmusical.com or at the Oxford Fine Arts Center Box Office which is open weekdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for reserved (lower section) seating, $10 adult general admission, and $7 for student general admission.