Grapplers are county champs

The Wildcats varsity wrestling team secured its second-straight Oakland County Wrestling Championship Dec. 16.

The Cats claimed the crown in the 58th county wrestling championships, held at Lake Orion High School, by racking up 306 points, besting league rivals Clarkston and Lake Orion. Clarkston took second with 245 points while Lake Orion earned 207 points, landing a third-place finish.

“That was the first time we’ve ever been Oakland County back-to back champions and I think it was a good stepping stone for us,” said Head Coach Ross Wingert. “The way we look at our season at a state level is we need to take care of our area, Oakland County, first and then we’ll branch out from there and try to see the best competition in the state. We did part A this weekend and now, we’re looking forward to the rest of the competition coming up.”

The Wildcats were led that day by 2017 Oakland County Individual Champions senior Ryan Miller (145) and junior Devin Trevino (171); seven Individual Runner-Up finishes, which included juniors Mathew Curtis (103), Liam Hillary (125), Joe Vackaro (135), Trent Myre (160) and Austin Schlicht (189), freshman Ashton Anderson (112) and senior Sergio Borg (140); and fourth-place finisher junior Caleb Tabert (152).

The Wildcats return to action Jan. 3 at Rochester High School. Start time is 6 p.m.

The team will also compete in a Jan. 6 Invitational at Novi Catholic Central.