Grapplers top Rochester, Lake Orion

On Jan. 3, at Rochester High School the Wildcats Wrestling team began their conference season with matches against both Rochester High School and Lake Orion High.

Oxford junior Mathew Curtis jump-started the Wildcats league competition with a second period pin in the first match against Rochester High; the team never looked back as the Oxford wrestlers rolled off 11 wins in 14 matches and topped off by senior heavyweight Jason Green claiming the last of eight pins for the decisive 60-9 wildcats dual victory.

The Oxford wrestling team continued their success in the night cap by topping the Lake Orion Dragons by a score of 42-25.

Five Wildcat wrestlers were 2-0 on the evening including; Mathew Curtis, Ashton Anderson, Liam Hillary, Devin Trevino and senior Captain Sergio Borg.

The Wildcats will compete next at the Detroit Catholic Central Invitational in Novi on Jan. 6.